Man dies following late-night walk between Pateley Bridge and Glasshouses

A 19-year-old local man has died following a collision on the B6265 at Ripley Bank, between Glasshouses and Pateley Bridge.

The incident happened sometime between 1.44am and 3.10am, on 2 July 2025

The man, who police believe was walking from Pateley Bridge towards Glasshouses, was found deceased at the scene.

There is an appeal for anyone who was driving in the area at the time to come forward and support the investigation.

If you have any dash-cam footage from the area or time frame, or if you live or work nearby and have CCTV or doorbell camera footage showing any vehicles passing through between 1.44am and 3.10am, please contact the police.

Please email our Major Collision Investigation team at mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250133851 if you have any information.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to respond at the scene, but it has now reopened.