Fatal collision on A59 near to Flaxby junction

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a fatal collision on the A59 near the A1(M) junction.

9 July 2025 at 8am

Involved a blue Vauxhall Mokka car and a red Honda motorcycle

On the A59 between the Junction 47 roundabout and the Flaxby roundabout

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, suffered fatal injuries. His family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage taken in the area, to come forward as a matter of urgency.

There was queuing traffic in the area at the time of the collision, including people travelling towards the Great Yorkshire Show, and officers would like to hear from anyone with information that could assist the investigation.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police. Email mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101. Please quote reference 12250125412 when passing information.