York College Construction Awards 2025

York College & University Centre’s 2025 Construction Award winners were hailed for their “dedication, commitment, sacrifice, hard work and ability to overcome significant obstacles” on a celebratory and emotional evening at York Sports Club.

Ellie Jobes, HR Director for Bagnalls, paid the glowing tribute to the students and apprentices whose achievements and efforts were acknowledged by around 120 guests during the annual presentation night on Shipton Road.

Prize winners from the college’s vocational, T Level, Higher Education and adult courses were joined by their family, employers, award sponsors, tutors and Governing Body members with Ms Jobes – the great-great granddaughter of the painting and decorating contractors’ founder Alfred Bagnall.

Alfred Bagnall said: You can all be immensely proud of what you have done. To even complete a course or apprenticeship requires dedication, commitment and sacrifice so, to win an award, is real testament to your hard work and, in many cases, ability to overcome significant obstacles.

Sophie Webster and Sonny Armour-Bonner were the winners of the evening’s two main awards.

Plumbing & Heating apprentice Sophie was presented with the Prinicipal’s Award, sponsored by the North Yorkshire Construction Training Group, with Carpentry & Joinery student Sonny being named the winner of this year’s Governors’ Award, sponsored by GMI Construction.

Sophie, whose employers Ebor Plumbing & Heating were also in attendance, received her prize from York College & University Centre Principal and Chief Executive Ken Merry.

She was nominated for the award by Plumbing & Heating tutor Darren Frankland.

Darren Frankland said: Having first joined us as a Level 2 full-time student, Sophie achieved an average of 75% on her exams and secured an apprenticeship. She went on to pass all of her phased exams with merits and completed all of her eight written gas papers with 100% pass marks. She has also taken part in skill competitions and achieved a third-placed finish, achieving all of this while being a single mother, holding down a full-time job and requiring learning support throughout her time in college. She is an inspiration to all female students and has never let her disabilities get in the way of her learning and achievements.

Sonny also overcame personal challenges to thrive on Campus and received his prize from York College & University Centre Board of Governors chair Ian Looker having been nominated for the award by Tutor of Architectural Joinery and Furniture Cedric Cotilleau.

Cebdric Cotilleau said: Everyone in the department was incredibly proud of Sonny for passing his Level 1 Diploma in Carpentry & Joinery. It was a truly impressive accomplishment, as his journey has been anything but ordinary. Despite enrolling two months late and facing challenges along the way, he showed remarkable determination, resilience and focus to catch up with his peers and complete the course successfully, which is a true reflection of his strength, commitment and passion for the craft. Sonny has proven that setbacks don’t define us, our perseverance does, and this milestone is just the beginning of what we know will be a bright and successful path in carpentry and joinery. He has earned every bit of this success!

Among the night’s other special prize winners were HNC in Construction Management student Richard Scales and Painting & Decorating student Ainsley Fernandes who respectively received the York Guild of Building Silver and Bronze Awards.

The Guild’s Past Master and former York College Head of Construction Noel Shouksmith made both presentations, along with Guild Court Member Bernard Turgoose.

A special accolade to recognise “courage and kindness”, meanwhile, was bestowed on Design, Planning & Surveying T Level student Jack Deakin, who won the Felix Johnston Award.

The prize honoured the memory of former York College Bricklaying apprentice Felix and was presented by his mum Ali Salisbury, who delivered a moving speech highlighting the importance of growing the dialogue around mental health in the construction industry.

Winners were also recognised in each of the college’s Construction curriculum areas for apprentices and full-time students, with the full listing being:

Brickwork Apprentice of the Year Award (sponsored by the York Handmade Brick Company) Dylan Roberts; Carpentry & Joinery Apprentice of the Year Award (sponsored by Simpson (York) Ltd): Ben Wheatley; Painting & Decorating Apprentice of the Year Award (sponsored by Bagnalls): Ben Statters; Stonemasonry Apprentice of the Year Award (sponsored by Matthias Garn Master Mason & Partner): Alice Eaton; Plumbing Apprentice of the Year Award (sponsored by Watermark Plumbing Supplies): Harry Gatenby; Electrical Apprentice of the Year Award (sponsored by Judge Electrical Ltd): Kieran Micheli; Professional & Technical Apprentice of the Year Award (sponsored by Yorkshire Building Control): Chris Stevenson.

Brickwork Full-Time Student of the Year Award (sponsored by William Birch): Charlie Thompson; Carpentry & Joinery Full-Time Student of the Year Award (sponsored by Persimmon Homes): Liam Smith; Painting & Decorating Full-Time Student of the Year Award (sponsored by Woodstone 1 Ltd): Robin Dales; Plumbing Full-Time Student of the Year Award (sponsored by Woodstone 1 Ltd): Hadley Hanks; Electrical Full-Time Student of the Year Award (First Stop Safety): Jack Medcalf; Professional & Technical Full-Time Student of the Year Award (sponsored by Certibuild): Yusuf Chowdury.

Ms Jobes went on to reveal that Bagnalls, who are currently celebrating their 150-year anniversary, currently have five apprentices at York College.

One former Sim Balk Lane apprentice Max Rollinson is also now employed as a Contracts Manager by the company, having been named the Yorkshire & Humber Rising Star at the 2024 National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards.

In his speech, Mr Merry said: Construction remains a top skills priority in every region of the country, none more so than York and North Yorkshire. The demand has never been greater and it’s great to celebrate the achievements of our students and apprentices, as well as what will come next for them.

Head of Construction Ash Stokes, meanwhile, congratulated the award winners and thanked the college’s employment partners, the evening’s sponsors and his teaching staff.

Ash Stokes said: It is the highlight of the year to see so many people on such a happy occasion.

See Construction | York College & University Centre