Darley Concert to support Dementia Forward

Duncan Goodwin made waves in 2023, when, at the age of 81, living with Alzheimer’s Disease, he became a finalist in Channel 4’s popular series The Piano.

Since then he has been sought after as a performer, and has used his newfound fame to raise awareness and funds for local charity Dementia Forward.

This July, Duncan, along with his wife and singing companion Fran, are joining forces with the In Harmony choir to perform a summer concert.

This special event will take place in Darley Memorial Hall on Saturday 5 July 2025 from 2pm and 4pm, and refreshments will be served.

Tickets are £10 and can be purchased via the Dementia Forward website, www.dementiaforward.org.uk/events or by calling 01765 601224.