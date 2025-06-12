Harrogate Autumn Flower Show launches children’s gardening competition

Harrogate Flower Shows has launched a competition for primary school children to design a pollinator-friendly Garden of Plenty for display at its Autumn Flower Show in September.

Designed to inspire the next generation of gardeners, pupils are asked to design a cheerful, colourful and sustainable space filled with vegetables, flowers and herbs to attract bees, butterflies and other vital pollinators.

The winning design will be showcased at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show held in the stunning surroundings of Newby Hall and Gardens from 19–21 September 2025., before being moved to the winning school’s premises for the long-term benefit of pupils.

Runner-up entries will all receive a certificate and shortlisted designs will be displayed at the show to celebrate the creativity of young gardeners from across the region.

The entry deadline is Friday 18 July 2025.

The competition is open to primary schools across North Yorkshire and Harrogate Flower Shows hope to attract a wide range of entries.

Harrogate Flower Shows director Nick Smith said: This competition is a wonderful way to encourage a love of gardening and get children excited about growing their own plants. It’s perfect for class projects, gardening clubs or a summer end-of term activity. We are keen to inspire the next generation of young growers and this year’s Autumn Show will include many family activities and attractions.

Details of how to take part in the competition, along with a teachers’ support pack and a garden design template can be found on Harrogate Flower Show’s website – https://www.flowershow.org.uk/autumn-show/take-part/north-yorkshire-primary-school-competition

The Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is one of two flower shows hosted annually by the North of England Horticultural Society (NEHS) with the Spring Flower Show taking place in Harrogate in April. Last year’s Autumn Flower Show attracted 30,000 visitors, with the profits used to support and promote the work of specialist societies and groups, and charitable horticultural organisations.