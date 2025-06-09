Tractor Fest attracts bumper number of visitors

A bumper number of enthusiasts and families enjoyed Tractor Fest at the weekend – the largest tractor festival in the UK.

Newby Hall and Gardens, Ripon was the magnificent setting for Tractor Fest, organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), held on 7 and 8 June.

Now in its 19th year, the show attracted 10,000 visitors over the two days with more than 2,500 vintage and modern tractor marques, cars, lorries, stationary engines, commercial vehicles and motorcycles on display.

Major themes and displays this year included celebrations of the centenaries of Caterpillar and rare German tractor marque, Kramer, as well as the 80th anniversary of the post-war Fordson E27N.

YVA chair Kevin Watson said: Our show continues to grow every year, and we are grateful for the continued support of our exhibitors, sponsors and visitors. This year was our biggest celebration of agricultural machinery yet with more than 2,500 exhibits on display in 120 acres of Newby’s beautiful parkland.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins, Econ Engineering and Brockhills of Yorkshire. The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.