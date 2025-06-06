There’s so much to take in at this year’s festival, we’re making it easier to navigate with this handy summary of why Ripon will be the place to be during the first week in July.

For further information here’s the link to the printed Festival Guide.

Top Ten Reasons to Experience the Magic of Ripon Theatre Festival 2025

Ripon Theatre Festival returns from 1–6 July with an unmissable lineup of shows, stories, and community spirit that promises to light up the city. Here are ten fantastic reasons to join the celebration:

The best of British touring theatre

Enjoy performances from top-quality touring companies, including festival favourites Illyria bringing The Wind in the Willows to life in the stunning outdoor setting of Ripon Races. Unforgettable outdoor theatre experiences

From The Wind in the Willows to open-air Shakespeare at the historic Old Deanery gardens, Ripon becomes the stage for magical performances under the summer sky. Buzzing city vibe

Ripon will be alive with street performers from across the UK, pop-up stages, and 25 local groups showcasing their talents. The festival creates a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere across the city. Opportunities to get involved

From storytelling workshops and community art installations to the chance to build a giant puppet or join in circus skills, there are brilliant ways for all ages to participate. Something for everyone

Whether you’re a fan of classic theatre, cutting-edge new writing, comedy, or family-friendly fun, there’s a packed programme waiting for you. World-class storytelling

Don’t miss international Storyteller in Residence, Peter Chand, weaving his magic across Ripon in schools, venues, and the atmospheric Leper Chapel. Free family entertainment

Two days packed with free performances and activities make Ripon a destination for families looking for affordable fun. City-wide offers for festivalgoers

Keep an eye out for special deals in Ripon’s cafés, restaurants, and shops—local businesses are joining the celebration with offers for ticket holders. Check out www.visitripon.co.uk/offers Bringing theatre to every corner

The festival’s outreach programme ensures that care homes and community spaces are part of the action, spreading the joy of theatre across the city. A feel-good festival vibe

With Arts Council support, local talent on show, and a mission to make theatre accessible to all, Ripon Theatre Festival is the perfect way to experience culture, creativity, and community in one week-long celebration.

For tickets, the full programme, and festival details, visit www.ripontheatrefestival.org