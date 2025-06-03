Harrogate Chamber to Host Meeting on Men’s Mental Health

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce (HDCC) is set to host a meeting focused on Men’s Mental Health on Monday, 9 June 2025, from 5.30pm to 8pm. The event, taking place at Harrogate College, Hornbeam Park Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8QT, aims to foster open conversations, highlight essential support networks, and encourage men to prioritise their well-being.

The evening will feature presentations from Steve Phillip and Jane Keogh. Steve will share his powerful personal story and the work of The Jordan Legacy, his suicide prevention charity. Jane’s talk will delve into building true emotional resilience versus suppressing emotions.

Attendees will gain actionable strategies to combat stigma and foster supportive environments, both personally and professionally. The evening will equip individuals with a deeper understanding of mental well-being and the different resources available.

Phill Holdsworth, Chamber President, said: The well-being of our community, including men’s mental health, is a topic of paramount importance. Our June meeting provides a valuable platform to address challenges, share insights, and encourage a culture where seeking support is seen as a strength rather than a weakness. We are proud to facilitate such an important discussion.

The meeting is open to both Chamber members and first-time visitors.

The evening will begin with open networking and refreshments from 5.30pm to 6.15pm, followed by the main presentations and a Q&A session. New member introductions and general member news will conclude the event.

Members and visitors are asked to book their place via the Chamber website: https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/events

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce is a local business organisation committed to supporting and promoting the success of its members and the wider local community.