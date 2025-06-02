Local Lads Win Major Boxing Belts as H Hour Boxing Club Shines on the night

Eddie Large and Charlie Eagling Secure Prestigious Titles in Thrilling Yorkshire Showdown

Two young boxers from Harrogate’s H Hour Boxing Club, Eddie Large and Charlie Eagling, have made a name for themselves in the Yorkshire boxing scene, each clinching major titles at the event overseen by Boxing England on Friday, 30th May 2025. The event, hosted at Ripon Bowling Club as a joint homeshow organised by Ripon Boxing Club and H Hour Boxing Club on Friday 30th May, saw clubs from across the region, including Whitby, Sheffield, and Northallerton, competing for top honours.

Eddie Large, 16 from Scotton Knaresborough, won the Junior Under 75kg title with a standout performance, securing a unanimous decision victory in a hard-fought contest. Meanwhile, his clubmate, 17 year-old Charlie Eagling of Harrogate, claimed the Yorkshire Youth development Under 57kg title in what was a memorable night for the club. Both boxers fought with determination and skill, earning the respect of their competitors and coaches alike.

The night’s success was a testament to the exceptional coaching and dedication of H Hour Boxing Club, based at the Manhattan Club in Harrogate. Under the guidance of head coach Mateusz Daroszewski and his experienced team, the club’s young boxers are flourishing and building a strong reputation across Yorkshire.

A Growing Legacy of Success

For Eddie, who has been boxing since the age of 9, this victory marks another significant milestone in his journey. He fought courageously and with poise to defeat his opponent, showcasing the technical skills and maturity that have been honed over years of training at H Hour Boxing Club. Eddie’s parents, Keith and Emma Large, couldn’t be more proud of their son’s achievement.

Keith said: We are absolutely thrilled with Eddie’s success. It’s not just about winning, it’s about the dedication and character Eddie has shown throughout his boxing career. The support he’s received from the team at H Hour Boxing Club has been incredible.

Charlie, also a member of H Hour Boxing Club, demonstrated similar grit and determination, outclassing his opponent to take home the Yorkshire Youth Development Under 57kg title. Charlie’s speed, technique, and ring IQ stood out throughout the fight, proving that he too is a rising star in the sport.

A Tribute to Excellent Coaching and Commitment

The achievements of Eddie and Charlie reflect the hard work and exceptional coaching at H Hour Boxing Club, which has rapidly become one of the top clubs in Yorkshire for developing young boxing talent. Coaches , Mateusz Daroszewski, Dan Flack and Matty Cullen have been instrumental in guiding these young athletes to success. Their commitment to not only developing boxing skills but also building character, discipline, and confidence in their fighters has created an environment where boxers like Eddie and Charlie can thrive.

With two titles won in one night, the success of Eddie and Charlie highlights the strength of H Hour Boxing Club and its role in nurturing the next generation of boxing talent. The club’s focus on youth development, quality coaching, and community support is setting a high standard for boxing in the region. As Eddie and Charlie’s victories show, the future of boxing in Harrogate and beyond is in good hands.

A Bright Future Ahead

As the club continues to go from strength to strength, Eddie, Charlie, and their fellow boxers both boys and girls are setting their sights on even greater accomplishments. With strong foundations laid and a talented group of young boxers coming through, it’s clear that H Hour Boxing Club is heading in the right direction.

For Eddie and Charlie, this is just the beginning. Their hard-earned victories as Yorkshire title holders are a sign of things to come, and with their dedicated coaches by their side, the sky is the limit.