Harrogate Town AFC sign Jack Evans

Harrogate Town AFC have announced their first signing of the Summer transfer window, midfielder Jack Evans.

The 24-year-old signs from Halifax Town and will take the number four shirt at Town.

Evans started his career at Blackburn Rovers before making the switch to Forest Green Rovers in 2020.

After a number of loan spells to gain first team experience, Evans made the permanent move to Hereford where a series of consistent performances in the National League North caught the attention of Halifax in the division above.

Evans opted to join the Shaymen in 2023 for an undisclosed fee and would prove a key player for the Yorkshire side during his two seasons at the club, helping the side to back-to-back Play-off finishes.

Speaking on his decision to join Harrogate, Evans revealed: I spoke with The Gaffer and Paul Thirlwell about where I fit into the plans here and the more I got to know about the club, the more it aligned with myself as a player and a person. I’ve loved my time at Halifax and have a lot of respect for the Manager and players there, but as a young ambitious player I want to be playing in the EFL and the aim now is to come and prove myself at an established club. I’m made up to get the deal done early and can’t wait to meet up with all the boys and get started in pre-season.

Transfer subject to FA and EFL approval.