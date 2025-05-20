A Living History Experience across Ripon’s Historic Sites

Ripon Museums Trust, in collaboration with Ripon Theatre Festival, is proud to announce an immersive new theatre production, Peelers, Poachers and Paupers, taking place across all three historic museum sites on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June 2025.

Bringing Victorian Ripon to life, this original promenade production tells the compelling true story of the Sinkler brothers of Pateley Bridge – infamous local figures who were transported to Australia and eventually returned home. Set between 1830 and 1872, this captivating tale explores themes of crime, punishment, poverty and resilience during a period of profound social change and sees the Workhouse Museum, Prison & Police Museum and Courthouse Museum all used as locations for the performance.

Under the artistic direction of professional actor and writer Mark Cronfield from Fell Foss Theatre, the performances will transport visitors back in time through a rich mix of drama, music and storytelling. The Workhouse Theatre Group, bolstered by professional performers, will deliver two performance blocks daily.

A Collaborative Community Effort

This project is made possible through a vibrant network of local community partners and creative contributors:

Orb Arts will supply performers from its drama group following a dedicated workshop.

Folk duo The Brothers Gillespie are creating and performing an original musical score, alongside musicians from Ripon St Wilfrid’s and Skellside Folk groups.

The Men’s Shed is crafting bespoke stage elements including stocks and raised platforms.

Squigglers Art Group and Ohana Teen Group are contributing scenic art, props and visual storytelling.

Volunteers from across the Ripon Museums will be in period costume, offering immersive activities such as baking, crafts and gardening demonstrations.

York University – providing placement students to contribute to the legacy of the project.

Festival Director, Katie Scott said: Peelers, Poachers and Paupers is an exciting development in our relationship with Fell Foss and Ripon Museums. At RTF we love making theatre pop up in unusual spaces and we seek out projects which shed new light on our city. This project enables our communities to see familiar spaces differently and hear fascinating true stories, told in a unique way.

Andy Bates said: We’re proud to showcase Ripon’s heritage through the voices of local people. This performance is more than just theatre; it’s a celebration of creativity, history and community collaboration that brings our museums to life in new and exciting ways.

Tickets and performance details available via the Ripon Theatre Festival Ticketsource shop.