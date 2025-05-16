Harrogate Shotokan Karate Club Achieves Remarkable Success at BKF Four Nations

Harrogate Shotokan Karate Club, based at Harrogate High School, celebrated a triumphant weekend as an elite squad of 15 athletes competed at the prestigious British Karate Federation Championships held at the Oriam Sports Performance Centre, Edinburgh.

The event attracted almost 800 entries , with only the top athletes from associations invited to participate.

The team was led by JKS England Squad Coach and Harrogate Chief Instructor, Matt Price 7th Dan, assisted by club instructors Zoe Price 4th Dan and Tom Little 4th Dan. Their dedication paid off as Harrogate Shotokan Karate Club secured an impressive 5 Golds, 5 Silvers, and 7 Bronzes, helping place JKS England second on the Medals Table out of 50 associations.

Detailed Results:

Bronze Medals:

• Anya Holmes-Ellerker in the Female U21 Kata

• Zarana Gilthorpe in the Female Cadet Kata

• Samarth Dasarthi in the U21 Kata

• Isaac Mitchell in the Senior Male Kumite -75kg

• Anya Holmes-Ellerker in the U21 -55kg Kumite

• Rowan Underwood and Zarana Gilthorpe in the Female Cadet Team Kumite

• Isaac Mitchell in the Senior Male Team Kumite

Silver Medals:

• Anya Holmes-Ellerker and Kate Hambleton in the Senior Female Team Kumite

• Anya Holmes-Ellerker in the Senior Pairs Kata

• Harrison Frear in the Male Junior Kumite +76kg

• Eilidh Owens in the Junior Team Kumite

• Kate Hambleton in the Senior Female Kumite +68kg

Gold Medals:

• Zarana Gilthorpe and Rowan Underwood in the Cadet Pairs Kata

• Kate Hambleton in the Female U21 +68kg Kumite

• Eilidh Owens in the Female Junior Kumite -59kg

• Zarana Gilthorpe in the Female Cadet and Junior Team Kata

• Anya Holmes-Ellerker in the Female Senior Team Kata

The club’s outstanding performance highlights their commitment to excellence and the hard work of their athletes and coaching staff. For those interested in joining Harrogate Shotokan Karate Club, a free trial is available. Please contact Zoe Price at zblackb@aol.com or 07864 888 149 for more information.