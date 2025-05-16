Councillor Chris Aldred elected as Mayor of Harrogate in inaugural meeting of Harrogate Town Council

Harrogate Town Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Councillor Aldred as the very first Town Mayor of Harrogate, following the formation of the new Town Council on 1st April 2025.

Councillor Aldred was elected as Mayor during the inaugural Annual Meeting of the Council held on Wednesday 14th May 2025 and delivered an impassioned acceptance speech reflecting on his journey, values and vision for the future of Harrogate.

Councillor Aldred reflected on the historic nature of his appointment, marking his transition from Harrogate’s last Charter Mayor to its first-ever Town Mayor:

“I’m really honoured to be Harrogate’s first Town Mayor. It didn’t take much persuasion, because being the first is something that won’t happen again. I’m very proud and want to take this opportunity to say thank you.

I’ve had some hard times in my life, including mental health struggles. I’ve worked as a traffic warden, a cleaner at the Army Foundation College and as a driver for ASDA. Politics and public service helped me get through and arrive at this point tonight. From all those jobs to now becoming Mayor of Harrogate – it’s been quite a journey. Many people are going through difficult times, and we often don’t know what others are facing. It’s vital we listen and lead with empathy.”

In his acceptance speech, Councillor Aldred expressed heartfelt thanks to his fellow councillors and to the electors of High Harrogate who had voted him on to the new Town Council. Councillor Aldred also noted his affinity for the Fairfax Ward served by the new Deputy Mayor, Councillor Jenny Travena.

The Chains of Office were formally conferred upon Councillor Aldred by Councillor Philip Broadbank, Harrogate’s longest-serving elected representative. Councillor Broadbank was invited to undertake this ceremonial duty in recognition of his outstanding public service, which spans over 45 years.

During a largely procedural meeting the new Town Council considered items including the formation of committees, approval of core policies and the appointment of a Proper Officer (Interim Town Clerk, Mrs Iona Taylor).

The new Mayor concluded his remarks by reaffirming his commitment to inclusive leadership and the ongoing effort to improve Harrogate for all its residents. “The Town Council now has the opportunity to speak as a united voice for the whole of Harrogate – for everyone, whether they voted for the Town Council or not.”