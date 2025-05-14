RAF flypast to commemorate VE Day at Tractor Fest

A wartime transport aircraft will help commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE-Day at this year’s Tractor Fest which takes place at Newby Hall, Ripon on 7-8 June.

The Douglas C47 Dakota, part of the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), will fly over the show on Saturday 7 June 2025.

Originally designed for civil transport, the Douglas C47 Dakota was widely used by the Allies during the Second World War, playing an essential role in dropping paratroops on the eve of D-Day, as well as missions to evacuate casualties and resupply forces.

The BBMF maintains the artefacts of the UK’s national heritage in airworthy condition to commemorate those fallen in the service of the country. It operates from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, which is home to five Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster, a C47 Dakota, and two Chipmunk aircraft for training.

Tractor Fest is the UK’s largest tractor show. Organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), the event is held over two days and is a firm favourite with enthusiasts and families.

Kevin Watson, chair of the YVA, said: We are honoured to be hosting the BBMF flypast again this year as part of Tractor Fest and the wider VE Day commemorations. It’s a magnificent spectacle and makes the weekend even more special for visitors.

Organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), Tractor Fest has grown over 19 years to become the UK’s largest tractor show.

More than 100 acres of the Newby Hall estate will become home to over 1,500 vintage and modern tractors and another 1,000 exhibits including stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Other highlights this year are two celebrations – 100 years of the American Caterpillar brand and 80 years of the Fordson E27N tractor. Caterpillar is legendary for its bright yellow heavy machinery – excavators, trucks and bulldozers – used in construction, mining and engineering.

A host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink will be on offer at the show and admission includes access to Newby’s gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins, Econ Engineering and Brockhills. The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.