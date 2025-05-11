Court order closure for property in Harrogate

A property in Harrogate has been closed under a court order.

The address on Bramham Drive has been the subject of repeated calls to police, council and the housing provider recently following complaints of anti-social behaviour, crime, and disorder.

York Magistrates Court granted a three-month closure order on Thursday 8 May 2025. This now prohibits any person from living within the property.

PC Nathan Hemingbrough of Harrogate’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: The closure order was the only way to deal with continued issues at the premises and to safeguard local residents. We have a duty and an obligation to protect our community, and this order helps us to do that.

Despite several warnings, interventions and arrests connected to the behaviour of people in the property – and the effect this has had on the local community – there have been no improvements. Several support options were offered, along with home visits, yet the issues at the address continued.

The resident has been provided with support and advice regarding accessing housing.