‘I saw how beneficial short breaks carers were to the children’

A former Scarborough teacher is urging people to consider creating memorable experiences by offering short-term care to disabled children or those with complex needs in North Yorkshire.

The call comes as Fostering North Yorkshire, which is North Yorkshire Council’s not-for-profit fostering service, has revealed they need at least 10 short breaks carers to provide a minimum or usual number of one short break per month to support families.

Heather Woolley has spent the last 20 years as a primary school teacher, specialising working with children with additional needs.

She now works part-time and has just signed up to support families of children with disabilities or complex needs.

The 59-year-old has been approved to be a short breaks carer where she will take in a child for a weekend or longer to give them and their family a break. The breaks are planned in so are ideal for those with a part-time job or a busy lifestyle.

She has met a 10-year-old boy who she will be supporting. They are at the early stages of getting to know each other before Mrs Woolley can look after him at set times of the year.

She explained how as a teacher, she saw first-hand how beneficial short breaks carers were to the children with disabilities or complex needs, as well as their families.

It gave them a break from each other to rest and reset. At the same time, the carer gets the chance to introduce the child to new things and an extra, supportive relationship.

Mrs Woolley said: I applied to be a short breaks carer 12 months ago and the process did delve deep into my life. It took a little longer as I needed some small adaptations to my house. Despite taking a bit of time, I found the application process to be therapeutic as I was reminded what I had to offer a child or young person and took stock of my achievements. I did wonder if being single would be an issue, but it wasn’t. I’m excited to build long-term relationships with the children and their families and to introducing them to new things and going on visits to museums, the library, parks and the newly extended climbing wall in Scarborough.

Mrs Woolley is encouraging anyone who is considering become a short-breaks carer to just “go for it”.

Mrs Woolley said: The support I’ve had from the children and young people’s service has been great. They’ll supply stairgates etc and there’s brilliant support from foster carers who arrange group meetings and activities. The planned breaks were appealing to me given my work patterns and the supply work I do. You can make such a difference as a short breaks carer. I know one who has supported a child for many years and built such a meaningful and supportive relationship with them and their family.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for children and families, Cllr Janet Sanderson, said: I’m so thrilled that Heather has become a short breaks carer. Her career and life experience makes her an ideal fit for the families we have who just need a planned break. Life experience and a willingness to support children are what makes our short breaks carers great. It doesn’t matter if you’re single, what age you are, or what your beliefs are – our children thrive with someone who has a genuine commitment to caring for them, patience, energy, understanding, the ability to make them feel valued and a sense of humour.

Short breaks are matched to meet a child’s needs, interests and preferences and aim to provide extra social opportunities as well as a break for the parents and youngster.

They are also aimed at allowing parents to spend time with other children in the family.

Applications are now open and full support and training is given. Anyone interested in becoming a short breaks carer can find out more at www.northyorks.gov.uk/fostering