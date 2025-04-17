An evening with Caroline Hawley – BBC personality and auctioneer

Harrogate and District Soroptimists are inviting everyone to an evening with TV personality and autioneer, Caroline Hawley.

16 May 2025 at 7pm

Crown Hotel in Harrogate

Get ready to meet Caroline Hawley, known for her expertise in the auction world and her appearances on BBC TV Bargain Hunt and Flog It. This event promises an evening filled with insights, stories and maybe even a few surprises!

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to spend time with a true industry professional.

Bring Along an Antique or Collectable Item and Caroline will talk about some of these items.

There will be a Charity Auction of Items Donated by Local Businesses.

Ticket Price £25 to include a glass of Prosecco / soft drink.

Book your ticket now via Eventbrite at:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-caroline-hawley-expert-auctioneer-and-bbc-tv-personality-tickets-1228191306259

The event is to raise funds to enable Just ‘B’ to provide extra counselling sessions for pupils at Rossett School to improve student mental health and wellbeing.

The Harrogate & District Soroptimists two year Student Emotional Health and Wellbeing project came about from our partnership work with Rossett School and sixth form students on the Sharing our Skills project.

During group discussions about our future projects, the students mentioned that the existing provision for students was inadequate and that students needed to be able to access emotional health and wellbeing support when they needed it, not at a point some time ahead.

From a Project Proposal in the summer of 2023, Harrogate & District Soroptimists agreed to undertake a 2 year project to raise funds to enable the provision of extra counselling sessions for pupils at Rossett School, to that they can access support when they need it.

Just ‘B’ are commissioned to provide student sessions, dealing with a range of issues such as family and school relationships, anxiety, low self esteem and self harming.