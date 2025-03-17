New look Fodder reopens after refurb

Fodder has reopened after undergoing its biggest refurbishment since opening in 2009.

The shop and café which have been closed since January, has undergone a huge refit and is now known as Fodder – Great Yorkshire Food Hall, with the café now known as the Kitchen.

There are permanent tasting tables to showcase Fodder suppliers and for customers to enjoy samples, and a new menu with dishes using produce from the shop.

Fodder has a new logo to update its look and feel, completing the full rebrand for the family of businesses across the showground: The Great Yorkshire Events Centre, Harrogate Caravan Park as well as the Great Yorkshire Show.

Vanessa Pitt, Fodder General Manager said: We are delighted to welcome our customers back through the doors and look forward to this exciting new chapter for Fodder and our suppliers and producers. We have really close relationships with our suppliers and producers. We work with them on special promotions and pay them fairly and so putting them front and centre of Fodder is really important to us. The refit really allows us to do that, not only with a bigger range, we also have permanent tasting tables for sampling every week which helps spotlight businesses even more.