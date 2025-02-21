Harrogate could lose multi-million investment to develop the town with High Court legal challenge to Station Gateway

Papers for a High Court legal challenge to Harrogate Station Gateway served on North Yorkshire Council by a group that have termed themselves “Get Away” with a spokesperson Steven Baine.

However it is not clear what the constitution of the group is.

We have attempted to engage with the group, but they have provided press releases via a PR agency, and so far they have not answered any of our queries.

The group has a Facebook page with 25 followers. See Harrogate Get Away

and a website https://harrogategetaway.com/