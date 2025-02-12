Mayor and Council leader call on Government for £15million to secure Railway Museum development

York and North Yorkshire Mayor, David Skaith, and the Leader of City of York Council, Cllr Claire Douglas, have called on the Government to commit £15million to secure the ongoing redevelopment of the National Railway Museum (NRM).

Ahead of a meeting with the Minister for Local Growth, Alex Norris MP, the two leaders wrote a joint letter to the Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, this week. They said that without the funding, the NRM’s plan to expand its Great Hall could not go ahead.

The expansion plans would also see the creation of a public square, forming part of the larger York Central development – a major, multi-partner redevelopment project to build homes, business, offices and public spaces on 45 hectares of brownfield land next to York Railway Station.

Mayor David Skaith said: The National Railway Museum is the jewel in the crown of Yorkshire museums. This funding is essential both to the museum and the York Central development. The York Central designs put NRM at the heart of the development, centred around Museum Square. It is an essential part of delivering over 3,000 new homes, 40% of which will be affordable and social rent, contributing to more than 6,000 new jobs and up to £1.6bn in economic value to the region. We’re calling on the Government to ensure York and North Yorkshire can unlock this opportunity and provide long-term growth and prosperity.

Cllr Claire Douglas, Leader of City of York Council, said: We want to see funding from the Government confirmed to allow the National Railway Museum to get on with delivering its masterplan. This will ensure it builds on its international reputation and help support future growth in York’s visitor economy. This is a nationally significant project and a key part of the regeneration of the York Central site. It’s vital to the National Railway Museum’s future that it can modernise the visitor experience and attract millions more people through its doors in the years ahead, cementing its status as one of the most visited attractions in the north of England.

The letter from the two leaders is the latest correspondence in an ongoing conversation with the Government, aimed at securing the funding.

Work on the NRM’s masterplan is now underway, with construction at the Main Hall set to begin this year, and completion scheduled for 2027, if the funding bid is successful.