Leeds Kirkgate Market sets stall out for another big year after bumper 2024

Leeds Kirkgate Market is celebrating a bumper 2024 and looking ahead to an even better 2025 as it continues to feel the transformative effects of a multi-million pound investment programme.

Increased footfall, new business arrivals and the success of a packed events schedule all made last year one to remember for the historic and much-loved retail destination. Standout numbers include:

The market received more than 5.9m visits over the course of 2024 – four per cent up on the figure for 2023;

Footfall is now up by 33 per cent since 2021, underlining the strength of the market’s recovery from the difficulties caused by the pandemic;

The average amount of time each customer spent in the market was up by 4.6 per cent compared to 2023;

Twenty new indoor businesses opened at the market – the highest-ever total for a single year;

There was a 34 per cent rise in the number of outdoor ‘casual’ traders, who do not have designated long-term stalls but are instead allocated spaces at the start of the day;

More than 250 events – including food festivals and free family-friendly activities – were held at the market during 2024.

The impressive figures come as work continues on Leeds City Council’s £10m refurbishment of the market’s 19th-century ‘blockshops’ area.

The first phase of the scheme saw a total of 24 units renovated and improved with features such as new canopy fronts, electric roller shutters, extraction ducting, LED lighting and extra storage space.

Another 16 units are now due for completion in March as part of the scheme’s second and final phase. Five of these units have already been pre-let, while a further three will be occupied by existing traders who temporarily relocated to a different section of the market so the refurbishment work could take place.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said:

“We’re hugely proud of both Leeds Kirkgate Market’s past and the investment we’ve made to ensure it has an equally bright future.

“It’s extremely pleasing, therefore, to see footfall at the market continuing to grow and plenty of new businesses beating a path to its door.

“The transformation of the blockshops area is an important part of the current success story, with a really encouraging level of interest and take-up in the units that have been renovated to date.

“We are now aiming to maintain that momentum as further units are completed and made available for use over the course of 2025.

“The improvements at the market – coupled with its popular programme of events for all the family – mean that, more than ever, this is an asset the whole city can enjoy and take pride in.”

Dating back to 1875, the blockshops are the oldest surviving structures at the market and comprise eight two-storey buildings linked by an infill glazed roof.

The ongoing transformation of the area’s trading units has been complemented by wider structural work which has seen roofing repaired, walkways brightened up with new glazing, new guttering installed and floors lowered to enhance accessibility.

The project team has also taken care to respect and protect the site’s history, with heritage features such as herringbone brickwork being restored to their former glory.

For more information about trading opportunities in both the blockshops and the market as a whole, click here.

To keep up to date with the various events taking place at the market during 2025, visit the What’s on at Kirkgate webpage or the Leeds Markets page on Facebook.

Free half-term holiday activities for children – including den-building sessions and bumper car fun in the market’s well-established events space – helped make February and October the busiest months of 2024.

The new footfall figures were calculated using digital counting devices positioned at the entrances to the market’s indoor section and, as a result, do not include visits that are made solely to the site’s outdoor area.