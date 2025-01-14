Rail Sale seens more than 400,000 discounted LNER tickets on offer

LNER is part of the rail industry’s biggest ever rail sale, offering discounts on more than 400,000 selected LNER Advance tickets.

Customers can received a discounts of up to 50% for tickets between destinations such as York and Newcastle from as little as £7.85 and London and Edinburgh from just £26.15.

The Rail Sale comes as celebrations are underway for Railway 200, which marks the 200th anniversary of the Stockton and Darlington Railway—the world’s first modern passenger railway. LNER serves more than 50 destinations on the East Coast route which stretches almost a thousand miles between London and the Scottish Highlands.

Rail Sale journeys cover trips to and from various towns and cities, including Edinburgh, Newcastle, Doncaster, York and London. Tickets are available to book, subject to availability, between 14 January and 20 January 2025, for travel Mondays to Thursdays between 21 January and 31 March 2025. Tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel.

David Flesher, Commercial Director at LNER, said: This year is set to be a very special one for both LNER and the rail industry. As we celebrate rail’s 200th anniversary, we’re delighted to be able to offer our customers the opportunity to visit destinations along our route, with more discounted tickets available than ever before. Whether that’s exploring the sights of Edinburgh, historic York or the bustling streets of London – now is the perfect chance to book tickets for your next adventure!

Sample Fares

London <> Leeds

Standard Class – £17.85

First Class – £44.20

London <> Doncaster

Standard Class – £16.55

First Class – £37.00

London <> Peterborough

Standard Class – £9.20

First Class – £17.05

London <> Newcastle

Standard Class – £23.60

First Class – £52.15

London <> Edinburgh

Standard Class – £26.15

First Class – £56.90

York <> Newcastle

Standard Class – £7.85

First Class – £12.30

Customers wanting to take advantage of the Rail Sale have until 23.59 on 20 January 2025 to book tickets and are advised to book early to avoid missing out on the best savings via LNER.co.uk/RailSale