Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime visits Harrogate domestic abuse support service

On Tuesday 10 December 2024, to mark the final day of the 16 days of action to tackle violence against women and girls, York and North Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime, Jo Coles visited New Beginnings, a domestic abuse support service for women and children.

New Beginnings is a domestic abuse support service for women and their living in North Yorkshire. They provide long-term support, both at home and in the community, in the form of group meet-ups and 1:1 sessions designed to provide a safe and secure environment, empowering women and children to rebuild their lives.

Jo Coles, York and North Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime said: One in four women will be a victim of domestic abuse during the course of their lifetime and last year in York and North Yorkshire support services worked with over 14,000 victims and survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. There’s much more we need to do to ensure we support victims in all our communities, in particular in some of the rural areas where it can be hard to access services. We began the 16 Days of Action with a violence against women and girls summit bringing together stakeholders from across our region to look at what more we can do together to tackle the epidemic of violence facing women and girls. Today I joined survivors of domestic abuse to hear about their experiences and to talk about what more we can do, working together, to improve and expand the support women and girls receive. In the coming weeks the Mayor and I will be setting out our police, fire and crime priorities and renewing our strategy to ensure we’re doing all we can to reduce the number of women and girls who are victims of violence and abuse each year.

Official figures estimate 2 million women in England and Wales are victims of violence every year, with 20% of adults in these regions being victims of domestic abuse every year.

16 Days of Action is a global campaign to end violence against women and girls, running from 25 November to 10 December. One of the central visions of York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith is to ensure safe places for all residents of our region, prioritising early intervention, tackling violence against women and girls, domestic abuse, anti-social behaviour and rural crime.

On 25 November, the Deputy Mayor began the 16 days of action campaign by hosting a Violence Against Women and Girls Summit an event which brought together key stakeholders for honest discussions around the responses to disclosures and support available for women and girls, and how they could be improved. The summit also heard from people with lived experience and how they have now dedicated their lives to improving services for victims in the future.