Violent incident in Ripon pub

A man has been arrested following a violent incident at a pub in Ripon.

North Yorkshire Police were called at just after 11.15pm on Friday 8 November to reports of a disturbance at the White Horse on North Street.

On arrival, the suspects had left the premises and three people reported injuries including a woman with a serious facial injury caused by a glass, a man who had been punched and kicked and a woman who had been punched to the face.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and assault. He has been interviewed and released on conditional police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Police are asking that if you were in the pub on Friday night and witnessed the incident to please talk to them.

Please email alice.johnson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Detective Constable Alice Johnson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240204785 when passing on information.