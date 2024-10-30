Woman handed 4-month sentence for naming an innocent person in speeding prosecution

A woman from West Yorkshire has been handed a four month sentence for perverting the course of justice to avoid a speeding ticket.

39-year-old Sobia Iqbal from Bradford was caught speeding on Sunday 08 May 2022 on the A661 Wetherby Road in Harrogate.

A mobile safety camera van recorded her travelling at 43mph in a 30mph zone. Rather than admitting the offence, in a bid to avoid prosecution, Iqbal named a second innocent person as being the person behind the wheel of her vehicle.

The victim appeared to admit by post to being the driver at the relevant times and they were initially prosecuted, fined and points were added to their licence. As a consequence of the additional points they had their license revoked which meant that she couldn’t continue with her employment.

However, an investigation was launched following suspicions that false nominations had been made. Footage taken from the camera van that captured the offence later proved that Iqbal was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Iqbal pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and she was sentenced on Friday 25 October at York Crown Court to four months imprisonment (suspended for 18 months) and is required to pay compensation to the victim of £500 and a surcharge of £128.