Ripon’s Spa building to be restored to former glory in £2 million scheme

The future of Ripon’s historic Spa Baths has been secured, three years after the building was closed and a new swimming facility opened in the city.

The Grade II listed building opened in 1905 and has seen generations of families learn to swim there.

And it is a local family – the Sternes – who have now bought the building from North Yorkshire Council with plans to return the iconic property to its former glory, bringing in new visitors and residents to the city.

In a privately funded scheme costing more than £2 million, Sterne Properties will create hospitality led commercial units, four luxury apartments and a publically accessible open courtyard on the site while restoring and retaining its original Edwardian frontage. As much original building material as possible will be salvaged and reused in the development.

North Yorkshire Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Gareth Dadd, who also has responsibility for finance and property, said: Sterne Properties was selected as the preferred purchaser for this building because of its positive plans for the future of the site. “Spa Baths were the last of their kind to open in England and we wanted to be sure this listed building was preserved for the city. Robert Sterne and his team have very exciting plans for the building which fits into our focus on the regeneration of our town and city centres and the repurposing of buildings. It will breathe new life into this historic building and into this area of the city as it brings new people into its hospitality units. I am looking forward to seeing the scheme come to fruition.

The building opened when Ripon saw the success Harrogate was enjoying as a spa town. Spa water was pumped four miles from Aldfield with customers served from a basin in the elaborately tiled entrance hall. The swimming pool was added in the 1930s at the edge of the Spa Gardens.

Sterne Properties specialise in rejuvenating and repurposing redundant and semi-derelict buildings in the company’s home city of Ripon.

Its managing director, Robert Sterne, said: This is an exciting project for our business – as a local family we are passionate about conserving Ripon’s heritage whilst encouraging new and exciting businesses to operate in our city. This scheme will continue the resurrection of the city’s spa quarter. We want to roll the clock back to when the spa baths were built – the original façade will be restored so it looks just as it was intended to look in the early 1900s. By opening up the south elevation and creating a rear courtyard the Spa Baths will once again work as it was originally designed. For example, natural light will flood the pump room through the stunning stained glass panels. This is something that hasn’t been seen since the 1930s. Our architect, Andrew Burningham, has worked meticulously on this scheme which has resulted in a sympathetic and deliverable plan to preserve and enhance the spa baths.

The member for North Yorkshire Council’s Ripon Ure Bank and Spa division, Cllr Barbara Brodigan, added: The long-awaited sale of the Spa Baths to Sterne Properties is good news for Ripon, as they have a good track record in sympathetic preservation of traditional buildings in the city. The proposals for development of this iconic building are most welcome and will contribute to the aesthetic and economic development of the Spa Quarter.

Her colleague, Ripon Minster and Moorside division ward member, Cllr Andrew Williams, added: I am delighted that the building is going to be brought back into use rather laying to rot and decay next to the Spa Gardens. I have no doubt that the developer who has a proven track record of delivering many other projects successfully across Ripon will do a first class job and I look forward to seeing the finished scheme which will complement the newly refurbished Ripon Inn and Ripon Spa Gardens and play a major role in the regeneration of Ripon.

The spa baths were closed when the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre was opened on Dallamires Lane.