Murder Investigation Launched Over Delivery Driver’s Death, Leeds

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a delivery driver during an apparent theft of his van in Leeds.

At 6.51pm yesterday, police were called to reports of a man found seriously injured in an incident involving a van in Heights Drive, Wortley.

Officers attended and found the victim unconscious with members of the public trying to help him. He was given emergency treatment by ambulance staff but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Initial enquiries suggest the victim, aged in his forties, had delivered a package to an address about half a mile away in Alliance Street at about 6.45pm and had returned to his van to find a male attempting to steal it.

When he tried to stop them, they drove off at speed with the victim only partly in the passenger door of the vehicle.

The van, a plain silver Ford Transit Cargo, was then in collision with two parked cars in Heights Drive and was driven away leaving the victim injured in the street, between the junctions of Heights Way and Heights Bank.

As a result of enquiries, the van was recovered in Highlands Walk, Belle Isle, a short time later.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have launched a murder investigation.

The victim’s family has been informed but we are not yet in a position to release his identity.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: Our investigation remains at an early stage but, based on what we currently know, this appears to be a truly shocking incident where the victim has been killed while going about his business as a parcel delivery driver. His family has been informed and they are completely devastated about what has happened. We are working to support them at what is a really difficult time and are doing everything we can to get them the answers they need. We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify the person whose incredibly dangerous actions have been responsible for causing his death. We have spoken to a number of witnesses but are still very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident. That appeal covers the circumstances of the van being stolen in Alliance Street at about 6.45pm; the journey it took along Heights Drive to where the victim was found; its movements as it fled the scene there; and its movements before being found abandoned in Highlands Walk in Belle Isle, which is about six miles away. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has seen the suspect in the van at any point after it was stolen or when it was abandoned, and we ask that people who were in the vicinity of any part of this incident check their dashcam, doorbell and home CCTV footage to see if they have caught anything that could assist the investigation. People will be understandably appalled by this man’s death in these circumstances, and I want to reassure them that we are absolutely determined to find the person responsible.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020119P03-PO1