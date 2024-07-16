Leeds parks officially recognised as some of the best in the country

Seven parks and green spaces in Leeds have been awarded the prestigious Green Flag Award after achieving international quality mark once more.

Golden Acre Park, Kirkstall Abbey, Middleton Park, Otley Chevin Forest Park, Pudsey Park, Roundhay Park and Temple Newsam Estate are all managed by Leeds City Council and have yet again been recognised as among the best in the country.

All seven parks and green spaces awarded a green flag are vital green spaces for the community in Leeds, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: We are thrilled to once again have seven of our parks receive this coveted award and achieve an international quality mark. It is truly testament to the hard work and dedication of the team and the volunteers who care for the green space so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy it. With Love Parks week coming up starting on July 26 it is the perfect time to get out there and enjoy your local green space.