Sixth-form with no pupils on roll set to permanently close

The sixth-form of a North Yorkshire high school is set to close at the end of next month (August) as there are currently no pupils studying at the site after the age of 16.

The overall numbers of post-16 students on the roll at Boroughbridge High School have been falling for several years.

As a result, and following consultation in the autumn of 2021, the decision was made in the spring of 2022 by the federated governing board of Boroughbridge High School and King James’s School to temporarily suspend entries to the sixth form for two years from September of that year.

Earlier this year (January 9), a consultation was launched to seek views about the future of the school’s sixth-form provision. A public meeting was also arranged.

Following this consultation and the publication of statutory proposals, North Yorkshire Council decided today (June 18 ) to approve the closure of the sixth form.

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for education and skills, Amanda Newbold, said: “Over the past few years, a decline in post-16 pupil numbers at the school has made it more difficult to maintain viable sixth-form class sizes at Boroughbridge High School in terms of quality of experience, subject breadth and financial viability.

“We are ambitious for all our children and young people in North Yorkshire and try and do all we can to make sure that they receive high quality education in schools and settings across the county.”

There are no changes to staffing with the permanent closure of the sixth form and the school will remain open and unchanged for secondary school provision.

Image attached: Sixth-form provision at Boroughbridge High School will come to an end next month (August).