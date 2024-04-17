Culture and tourism to come under the spotlight in mayoral hustings event

6.30pm Thursday 25 April 2024

Key players from York and North Yorkshire’s culture and tourism sectors are looking forward to hearing from the candidates for the new Mayor of York & North Yorkshire when they take part in a hustings event on Thursday 25 April at York’s Merchant Adventurers’ Hall.

Owen Turner, Master of the Guild of Media Arts in York: Economic development, jobs and skills development are key parts of the new Mayor’s remit, and with culture and tourism representing one of the largest industries across the county, we are keen to hear how the newly-elected mayor envisages supporting the sector. With so much European funding lost over recent years, and local authority funding for culture disappearing during the cost-of-living crisis, it will be interesting to hear how each of the candidates envisages supporting the sector and retaining North Yorkshire’s unique cultural heritage should they be elected into office.

Sarah Loftus, managing director of Make It York: Tourism and hospitality is a multi-billion pound sector across North Yorkshire, from our coasts and moors to our vibrant town and cities. It is a key employer, and a sector which currently has a huge skills shortage. Understanding how each candidate proposes to support the industry, improve transport links and help increase wages will be crucial to anyone who relies on the tourism sector.

The hustings, organised by the Guild of Media Arts, York Tourism Advisory Board, will be chaired by well-known local radio presenter, Jonathan Cowap of YO1 Radio. The event is supported by York BID, Make It York, York Civic Trust and the Company of the Merchant Adventurers of the City of York.

Attending the hustings event will be:

Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, Liberal Democrat

Paul Haslam, independent

David Skaith, Labour

Keith Tordoff, independent

The other candidates, Keane Duncan (Conservative) and Kevin Foster (Green Party) have been invited but declined due to other commitments.

Free tickets for the event are available here:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/878119698657