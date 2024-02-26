Libdem Mayoral Candidate’s pledge to tackle food poverty

Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, the LibDem candidate in the York & North Yorkshire’s Mayoral elections, has announced her campaign pledge to tackle food poverty in the region.

One of her key policy deliverables is to improve health and wellbeing outcomes for residents. The commitment will ensure that food banks are adequately supported to continue with the essential service that they provide, and that for those that can’t access the food banks a county wide emergency distribution system would ensure no-one goes without.

Felicity Cunliffe-Lister said: At the time of the 2019 election there were more food banks than McDonalds, and the situation has worsened since then. Food Banks are now commonplace. High interest rates and the cost of living crisis is forcing many to go without food, even where they might have a full time job.

The emergency distribution system would be co-ordinated by the Mayoral Office, with a team of volunteers assisting with delivery.

Assessments will identify immediate need and those in crisis will be referred for further support.