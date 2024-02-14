Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra Spring Concert

Saturday 24th February at 7:30pm at St Marks Church, Leeds Road, Harrogate

Conductor: Jeremy Carnall Leader: Chloe Fletcher

For their spring concert they are featuring 3 English composers – Elgar, Handel & Campling.

A mixture of well-loved works and new charming discoveries.

Edward Elgar wrote many short pieces which are delightful. This Miniatures Suite consists of

compositions from the late 1890s and includes the well-known Salut d’amour.

Hamilton Harty rearranged some of Handel’s Watermusic into a suite in 1920 for the modern orchestra. Such re-orchestrations were popular and fashionable at this time. So come and hear familiar melodies with more opulent sounds!

Andrew Campling is a highly regarded London based composer, conductor and pianist. They will be performing his second symphony which was inspired by the magnificent scenery of the Scottish Highlands. It is a very melodic and harmonious symphony with three central motifs appearing in many guises and contexts during the course of the symphony.

They say they are delighted that Andrew will be attending our concert.

Tickets are available in advance online for £13 at

www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk

Or on the door £15 adults, £5 students with cards and under 16s and carers assisting

wheelchair users are FREE.