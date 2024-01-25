Relaunch date announced for popular bar in Northallerton following huge refurbishment

The Potting Shed, located on the High Street in the heart of the bustling market town of Northallerton, have announced their relaunch date following their £300,000+ refurbishment.

The Potting Shed is due to re-open at 6pm on Friday 9th February with a Grand Opening party you won’t want to miss!

On the night expect to see some talented live acoustic music followed by their resident DJ on the decks with a live saxophonist until the early hours, complete with stilt walkers, fire breathers and much more.

As always the Potting Shed will continue to boast a wide range of creative cocktails, ale, cider and beer, a wood fired pizza oven and a stunning garden area complete with six unique external Sheds perfect for private dining in the warmer months.

Sam Stoddart, General Manager said: We’re extremely excited here at The Shed to show the people of Northallerton our brand new venue! We will be building on our fresh quality food, delicious cocktails and improving our quiz nights, live music offering and introducing some new fantastic events such as regular local band nights, themed events, special bingos and more.