Winter Drink Drug Drive Campaign Results

A more targeted approach to catching drivers under the influence or drugs or alcohol has led to a higher percentage of offenders being caught over the festive period.

A more targeted approach to catching drivers under the influence or drugs or alcohol has led to a higher percentage of offenders being caught over the festive period.

A total of 731 roadside tests were completed during December with 18.6% of those testing positive to being over the limit for drink or drug driving, a 6.9% increase from the same period in 2022.

The reason drivers were stopped and asked to provide a sample including committing a moving traffic offence (522), suspicion (138) and being involved in a collision (71).

Arrests took place in the following areas:

Harrogate (21%)

Scarborough (19%)

York (16%)

Selby (13%)

Hambleton (13%)

Rydale (7%)

Richmond (6%)

Hambleton (5%)

Out of those arrested 76% were male and 24% were female.

There were no drink or drug related fatal collisions throughout the period of the campaign.

The majority of vehicles stopped were cars, but officers also tested drivers and riders of motorcycles, Large Goods Vehicles, Heavy Goods Vehicles, agricultural vehicles and e-scooters.

The highest reading taken during a roadside test was 118 with the person given a 28-month disqualification and a fine at York Magistrates Court on Thursday, 21 December.

Chief Inspector Alex Butterfield from Specialist Operations, said: “When it comes to catching those who choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the public is key and I want to thank every single person who provided information.

“Serious conversations can be difficult or awkward but they may just save a life. I would urge you to start a conversation around driving under the influence with family and friends, especially if you have young or inexperienced drivers in your household.