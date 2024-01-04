Police investigate report of indecent exposure in Ripon

Police are appealing for information about a report of indecent exposure in Ripon on Christmas Eve.

A witness reported seeing a man on Park Street, Ripon, on 24 December 2023. He had his hood up, and both hands near his genitals. The witness reported she believed he was performing a sexual act.

The male suspect is described as white, aged between 60 and 75, with straight hair poking out of his hood. He was wearing distinctive khaki-coloured socks with baggy trousers which looked strapped to the leg or belted. He was wearing a coat that was long and beige, and not waterproof.

Officers are asking members of the public to be vigilant, and report any information that could assist the investigation, via a call to 101, quoting reference 12230243453, for the attention of the York Initial Enquiry Team.