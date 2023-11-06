Half Season Tickets are now on sale at Harrogate Town AFC

Half Season Tickets are now on sale, allowing supporters to attend our final 12 SkyBet League Two fixtures of the 20223/24 season at a reduced price.

A Half Season Ticket allows adults to attend from £16 per game, concessions from £12.75 per game, U18s from £6.33 per game and U12s from just £4.75 per game. Representing a saving of 20% on advance ticket prices!

Prices are as follows:

Adult Seating: £220

Adult Standing: £192

Concession Seating: £182

Concession Standing: £153

Under 18: Seating: £105

Under 18: Standing: £76

Under 12: Seating: £86

Under 12: Standing: £57

Half Season Tickets are available online until 23rd December, 2023 and in our Official Club Store on Commercial Street.

Our Half Season Ticket offering starts with our Boxing Day clash with Accrington Stanley and includes both our 23/24 Yorkshire derbies as Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City return to The EnviroVent Stadium.

Here’s the full list of fixtures included in our half season ticket…

26th December vs Accrington Stanley

29th December vs Tranmere Rovers

6th January vs Doncaster Rovers

20th January vs Grimsby

26th January vs Newport County

10th February vs Colchester

24th February vs Walsall

9th March vs Crawley

23rd March vs Bradford City

1st April vs Gillingham

13th April vs Sutton United

20th April vs MK Dons

Supporters will have the option to pay in multiple instalments using Klarna (£80 minimum).

Half Season Ticket Holders will also receive priority access to any high profile league and cup games, such as our upcoming clash with Doncaster Rovers, plus other perks available to Season Ticket Holders.