Two now arrested, and bailed, following Pateley Bridge attempted arson

Police have said that two men have been arrested, and bailed following an attempted arson at The Dales Market corner petrol station in Pateley Bridge.

The incident happened n the early hours of Sunday 14 May 2023, between 1.45am and 2.45am, two men walked on to the forecourt at the petrol station, placed a backpack in this area and set it alight. The backpack then self-extinguished.

On 14 May 2023, officers arrested a 36-year-old man. A second man, aged 46, was arrested on 5 June 2023 in connection with this incident.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information which may assist with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to email Jill.Cowling@northyorkshire.police.uk or you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jill Cowling.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230086186 when passing on information.