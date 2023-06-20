Appeal following theft of Ripon car

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following the theft of a black Ford Focus car which was stolen from Maple Grove in Ripon overnight on 14 to 15 June.

Police would also like to hear from anyone with doorbell CCTV footage who may have captured the theft on camera, to get in touch.

Please email nicholas.ham@northyorkshire.police.uk with information or call us on 101, press option 2 and ask for Nicholas Ham.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12230108890 when passing on information.