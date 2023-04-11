Harrogate Police officer sentenced for sexual assault

Joseph McCabe, aged 27, was sentenced at York Magistrates Court today, 31 March 2023.

The Harrogate-based officer denied the allegation, but was found guilty following a trial.

He received a six-month sentence, suspended for 24 months, as well as a three-year restraining order and a requirement to complete rehabilitation programmes.

He is currently suspended from duty. An accelerated misconduct hearing will now be considered at a future date.

The court heard McCabe and the victim, who were known to each other, were sharing a hotel room following a social event last summer. The victim described how, during the night, McCabe picked her up and put her on his bed, and stroked her arm. She returned to her own bed, but later McCabe pulled her hair with such force she fell out of bed. He also shouted at the victim several times to get into bed with him.

After the allegation came to light, McCabe was interviewed, and subsequently charged.