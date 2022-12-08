Minskip’s Wild Swan ready to soar over Christmas and New Year

The Wild Swan at Minskip, near Boroughbridge, enjoyed a stellar end to the year with revenue in October and November increasing by over 60 per cent compared with last year.

This increase in revenue has been achieved despite challenging trading conditions in the hospitality industry.

The historic 19th century inn, buoyed by the arrival of Paul Murphy, one of Yorkshire’s most talented chefs and the stepping up of new General Manager Nathan Wake, has now built an outstanding senior leadership team.

Alex Bond and Stephen Lennox, who bought the Wild Swan last year, have heralded this as the start of a brand-new era for the popular inn.

Alex commented: Paul’s appointment has proved crucially important for the future of the Wild Swan. He has a superb reputation, and he has along with his talented team in the kitchen, already taken the Wild Swan to a completely new level in terms of the quality and the presentation of our food. Nathan joined us last September as assistant manager, and since stepping up to General Manager in August has brought great leadership, implementing new policies, procedures and staff training. He has created a superb guest experience for those dining or drinking with us.

Alex explained that there was now a waiting list for lunch on Christmas Day, with all 60 covers taken.

Alex said: We have been blown away by the positive reaction to our Christmas Day menu. We’ve had to turn people away, which we never like to do.

However, Alex revealed that there was still time and space for Yorkshire businesses to hold their Christmas parties at the Wild Swan, while plans are now well underway for a Minskip Evening of Magic on New Year’s Eve.

Alex said: We have had a couple of corporate parties this month already, with special menus curated for the events, which have proved incredibly popular. We have room for 40 in our main restaurant, but also have the perfect private space for parties of around 10-15. Meanwhile we have hired one if Yorkshire’s most brilliant magicians, Rob Hutchinson, for New Year’s Eve and he will preside over a night of magic, with great food and wine, too. This will be the perfect way to see the New Year in, with snacks provided at midnight on top of a stellar three-course menu.

Chef Paul Murphy, whose previous experience includes building up the acclaimed Timble Inn near Otley into five-star hotel from scratch and working with legendary chef Frances Atkins at the Michelin-starred Yorke Arms near Pateley Bridge, said he been made to feel very much at home by the Minskip community.

Chef Paul Murphy said: I have had such a wonderful welcome from the village and I am delighted that Minskip and the surrounding district now has an inn to be proud of. I have completely revamped the menu and I am proud to have created enjoyable and imaginative food at competitive prices. I am both humbled and delighted by the reaction my food has received. This is proving to be a fabulous opportunity as Alex and Stephen have given us all here a blank canvas. They want the Wild Swan to be at the heart of the Minskip community and to be loved and treasured by villagers – and it is. The global pandemic made life very difficult for country inns like the Wild Swan, with rocketing costs shutting many down, but now Alex, Stephen and I believe we have the chance to make the Swan one of the finest inns in the county – and we are seizing that chance with both hands.

The Wild Swan on 01423 326334 or visit www.wildswan.pub