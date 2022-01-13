Sainsbury’s lands first new store of 2022 and it is in Harrogate

Sainsbury’s celebrated the opening of its first new store of the year today, welcoming customers through the doors to Cambridge Street Local in Harrogate. Situated right in the heart of the North Yorkshire town, the bright and modern store will offer Sainsbury’s renowned quality food alongside a range of other products from 7am to 11pm seven days a week.

The new 2,293 sq. ft store will showcase Sainsbury’s very latest convenience offer, including a carefully curated selection of great value, high quality fresh food, fruit and veg and seasonal favourites, along with branded and own brand grocery products. Fresh bread and pastries will be baked in the store every day and customers will have the chance to choose a refreshing drink from the instore juicer or coffee machine.

The store will also feature an appetising assortment of food to go, including sandwiches, salads and hot takeaway food, providing great convenience and choice for passing shoppers.

Located on Cambridge Street, one of Harrogate’s busiest shopping precincts, the new Sainsbury’s Local is just around the corner from Harrogate railway station and is perfectly placed to serve local workers, residents and visitors to the spa town.

As part of the retailer’s sustainability Plan for Better, Sainsbury’s is committed to using 100% renewable electricity across its entire estate, meaning that the new store will not rely on any fossil fuels for its energy needs. To improve energy efficiency in store, it has been fitted out with 100% LED lighting and its chilled sections will use only natural refrigerants, alongside sophisticated Aerofoil shelf-edge technology to help retain cool air throughout the store’s fridges.

The 19 colleagues that make up the new team in Cambridge Street Local will play an active part in the local community and the store has teamed up with Harrogate District Foodbank as a food donation partner, helping to ensure that surplus food from the store will go to those who need it most. They will also support Sainsbury’s nationwide charity and community programmes, such as its annual ‘Help Brighten a Million Christmases’ campaign. This latest fundraising initiative saw the retailer work with customers to donate what they could to help feed families in need over the 2021 festive period under a commitment by Sainsbury’s to match every donation up to the value of £1.5 million.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Property Director, said: It’s been a pleasure to attend the opening of our first new store of the year today and take the opportunity to hear some of the initial feedback from our customers. Harrogate is a popular destination for visitors and tourists and we’re looking forward to playing our part in welcoming them to its busy town centre. We’re really excited about our plans for Sainsbury’s property pipeline this year, ensuring we are in the best locations throughout the UK to help and serve our customers. I’m proud of all our colleagues that are already working to upgrade and build our new stores for 2022 and can’t wait to see the results.