Appeal for information following fight on Bower Street in Harrogate

Police in Harrogate are appealing for information after a group of men were seen fighting.

Bower Street, Harrogate

Sunday night, at around 9pm on 12 December 2021

Although no reports of any injuries were received, officers need to speak to those involved.

If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or can help identify anyone involved in the incident, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Ambler collar number 216.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210259739