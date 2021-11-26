The opening date for new Ripon pool and leisure facility delayed due to technical problems – it had been due to open in December 2021.

Councillor Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, and chair of the board of directors at Brimhams Active, said:

New swimming pools go through a significant amount of testing to ensure they are safe to use for years to come and provide the best experience for the customer.

During the testing period of the new six-lane 25metre swimming pool at the leisure centre on Dallamires Road in Ripon, an issue was identified with the lining of the pool.

In order to resolve this issue, Myrtha – the pool manufacturer – will be carrying out additional work (at no expense to the borough council) to prepare the pool for opening.

We anticipate it will now open in January, date to be confirmed.

We understand this is disappointing but would like to reassure residents we are working as quickly and as thoroughly as possible to open the pool as soon as we can, and ensure it can be enjoyed by future generations.

In the meantime, swimming facilities are available the Hydro in Harrogate, Knaresborough Swimming Pool, Nidderdale Pool and Leisure Centre in Pateley Bridge and at Starbeck Baths.