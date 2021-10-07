Capote’s dream to bid for fresh York success

TOM WARD will send Capote’s Dream in search of the hat-trick on Saturday when the progressive four-year-old gelding tackles the £100,000 Coral Sprint Trophy heritage handicap at York.

Capote’s Dream has been a real flag-bearer for the Upper Lambourn-based trainer Ward, who only started out with a licence in 2019.The son of Dream Ahead has won five times for Ward in 2021, including his latest two starts – one of which was at York.

In July he took the John Smith’s Sprint Handicap over Saturday’s course and distance (six furlongs) before following up with a success at Windsor on August 2.

Capote’s Dream’s latest assignment will see him line up against 21 rivals and he’ll race off a career-high mark of 92.

Ward said: He has been great. He had a bit of time off since his last run, just to freshen him up a bit because he has been on the go for a while this year. But he seems well in himself, the ground is going to really suit. He sort of seems to do better with a bit of cut, so softer conditions will suit. He’s in good nick. Obviously, it’s a big-field handicap, so it depends a little bit on the draw and where they go. But I’m happy with the horse and if he gets a clean run I hope he wouldn’t be far away. He has got a good attitude and tries hard. He has won five races for us and is still on the up as well. I think hopefully next year he can turn into a potentially higher-class sprinter at some stage. So lots to look forward to, hopefully.







Capote’s Dream will have the benefit of Tom Marquand in the saddle. Marquand rides the Knavesmire as well as anyone and leads the race to finish as the Living North Top Jockey at York. So far in 2021 Marquand has registered eight course victories – two more than David Allan.

Ward added: Tom is very good. He and I have known each other for a long time – he’s very helpful for me and rides what he can, which is great. Obviously, he’s one of the best in the world at the moment, so it’s great to have someone like him on board.

York’s winning-most horse at York, Copper Knight, is also in the field. Tim Easterby’s seven-year-old tackles six furlongs for the first time, having never raced beyond five-and-a-half furlongs in his previous 56 turf starts.

The two-day fixture commences tomorrow at 2.05pm. Saturday’s seven-race card gets underway at 1.30pm.

