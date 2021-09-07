New modular police and fire station for Ripon, setting a template for a wider county rollout

The Police in Ripon moved to the Fire Station in February 2018, with the previous police being sold.

Philip Allott, the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has said that he doesn’t believe the Ripon Fire Station site is fit for purpose, and now has plans to demolish it in-part, and build a modular police and fire station

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott said: We are spending £1,162,000 to build a new combined, modular police and fire station in Ripon. It is the first of its kind in North Yorkshire and it is envisaged that it will be finished within the next 14-months, although as commissioner I would like that to be 12-months. A planning application will shortly be made to Harrogate Borough Council to demolish the old smoke tower, a Portakabin building, garages and some infrastructure outside. The fire service and police will remain on site, and the new modular construction will be built around the existing facilities. Once that is done, it will be used as a template for other combined police and fire stations throughout the county, and I am hoping that we can continue that construction work throughout my tenure. The site in Ripon has quite a big footprint that can accommodate the work. There will be no change to custodial suites, they will remain as Harrogate, York and Scarborough – they cost £16M, so they can’t be in every police station. In terms of the setup in Ripon, the police have currently one major room, an annex off it, and an interview room. In my opinion, that’s not fit for purpose. The new facility will have a proper office for the inspector, a proper interview room, and leisure services will be pooled between the services.