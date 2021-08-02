Four men now arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Skipton

Polices issued an appeal to find the 18-year-old on Saturday, 31 July, and were searching for him in the West Yorkshire area.

Officers were called Aireville Park at around 8pm on 28 July 2021

It followed a report of a man in his 40s suffering stab wounds at the location.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 18-year-old has now been arrested in relation to the incident on Wednesday night (28 July). He is currently in police custody.

One man was arrested in Skipton shortly after the incident occurred, and two men were arrested the next day at addresses in West Yorkshire.

Anyone who has information about the incident who has not yet come forward is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12210170118 or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





