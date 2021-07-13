Black Sheep grabs the apples by the horns with the launch of its first cider

Black Sheep Brewery is continuing the diversification of its flock with the launch of its first ever cider.
This follows on from the successful introduction of its first lager, 54, in 2017 and more recently, in 2019, its artisan Black Sheep Yorkshire Dry Gin.
The name draws on the generations of ‘Robert’s’ in the family with some added Black Sheep attitude to create the new cider brand.
‘Bobby Horn’ will be hitting pubs across the county this summer in time for customers being able to return to the bar to order their drinks once restrictions are lifted later this month.
A premium, high quality 4.7% ABV medium dry cider, ‘Bobby Horn’s Easy Apple Cider’ is produced with 100 percent British apples and has a higher juice content than other premium ciders on the market, which creates an enhanced flavour.
They are decribing it as refreshingly fruity, sessionable medium dry full-flavoured cider. The mixture of bittersweet and culinary fruit, which is fresh pressed and traditionally fermented, delivers a fuller fruit flavour.
On the palate there is a refreshing initial sweetness with a crisp dry finish which is due to the classic cider apple blend.
The introduction of the cider is part of Black Sheep’s long-term strategy of diversification and building on its established range of quality cask ales, creative session beers and its expansion into the lager and spirits market.
Its innovation-led brewing team are continually developing new additions for its range, with plans to expand its spirits collection later this year.
Jo Theakston, Executive Director at Black Sheep Brewery, said:
This summer is the perfect opportunity for Black Sheep to enter the growing cider market and provide pubs and their customers with a Yorkshire alternative to the mainstream.
With the boom in staycations and the lifting of restrictions expected to give the hospitality sector a boost, we wanted to bring something different to Yorkshire that people might not expect from Black Sheep.
As we emerge into a post Covid-world we want to tap into that release of positivity, not taking life too seriously and having fun. Cider is about refreshment and having fun, so building on our generations of brewing expertise, creativity and innovation to offer pubs something new and alternative made perfect sense to us!
Bobby Horn’ is the spirit of living life to the full and seizing the day and capturing good feelings in a post-covid world. It will sit perfectly alongside our beers, lager and gin, sharing their reputation for quality and authenticity as well-crafted products.