Black Sheep grabs the apples by the horns with the launch of its first cider

Black Sheep Brewery is continuing the diversification of its flock with the launch of its first ever cider.

This follows on from the successful introduction of its first lager, 54, in 2017 and more recently, in 2019, its artisan Black Sheep Yorkshire Dry Gin.

The name draws on the generations of ‘Robert’s’ in the family with some added Black Sheep attitude to create the new cider brand.

‘Bobby Horn’ will be hitting pubs across the county this summer in time for customers being able to return to the bar to order their drinks once restrictions are lifted later this month.

A premium, high quality 4.7% ABV medium dry cider, ‘Bobby Horn’s Easy Apple Cider’ is produced with 100 percent British apples and has a higher juice content than other premium ciders on the market, which creates an enhanced flavour.

They are decribing it as refreshingly fruity, sessionable medium dry full-flavoured cider. The mixture of bittersweet and culinary fruit, which is fresh pressed and traditionally fermented, delivers a fuller fruit flavour.

On the palate there is a refreshing initial sweetness with a crisp dry finish which is due to the classic cider apple blend.

The introduction of the cider is part of Black Sheep’s long-term strategy of diversification and building on its established range of quality cask ales, creative session beers and its expansion into the lager and spirits market.

Its innovation-led brewing team are continually developing new additions for its range, with plans to expand its spirits collection later this year.