North Yorkshire Moors Railway recognises vital value of volunteers

North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) volunteers play a key role and collectively gave over 20,000 hours of support over the last year.

Volunteers’ Week is from 1 June to 7 June and NYMR is honouring members of its team, thanking them for their hard work and dedication.

During a normal operating season, the NYMR needs 200,000 volunteering hours – an average of 22 hours per person every month

14% of its volunteers have committed more than 20 years to the NYMR

15% of them travel over 160 miles to support the much-loved charity

Over 50% of the volunteers support the Operating Department, ensuring that the NYMR keeps on track

The Footplate Department is their largest department, with a team of over 210 volunteers carrying out their roles as engine cleaners, fireman and drivers

Its second-biggest volunteer department is the Motive Power Depot, consisting of 73 regular faces that maintain its fleet of heritage diesel and steam locomotives

A team of 15 keep the railways history alive by strategically working with the North York Moors National Park to conserve and manage the wildlife

During last year volunteers gifted 20,792 hours to support the heritage attraction

One of the main departments that is rarely seen by passengers is the Permanent Volunteers team, they replace a minimum of one mile of track every year

NYMR has 44 Booking Office volunteers that are integral to offering excellent customer service







The railway will be joining the campaign’s daily themes and festivities including ‘The Big Lunch’ encouraging its volunteers to celebrate and recognise fellow volunteers and talk to others about their experience volunteering. Branded NYMR Volunteer Week biscuits will be available in the Tea Rooms to mark the occasion.

Marcus Aldrich, Head of Volunteer Development of NYMR said: Our volunteers are the life and soul of the railway, without whom we simply wouldn’t be able to run. As an organisation, we’re heavily reliant upon volunteers and welcome hundreds of invaluable helpers up and down the line who get involved with a variety of hands-on roles. This week is a time to really honour our volunteers and is always a highlight in our calendar however, the impact of the global pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns has meant that in order for our 2021 season to open and run successfully we needed more support and hands on deck than ever before so we owe everything to our volunteers for helping keep us on track.

Volunteering roles at NYMR traditionally involve joining the Traction & Rolling Stock, Catering & Retail, Station, Education, and even Operations and Customer Service teams. Anyone looking to get involved, just visit nymr.co.uk/volunteer or you can become a virtual fundraising volunteer, nymr.co.uk/virtual-volunteers for further information.