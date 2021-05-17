Kindness is key for Boroughbridge Manor during mental health awareness week

Please share the news

















Staff and residents at Boroughbridge Manor care home in Boroughbridge, showed support of Mental Health Awareness week 2021, spreading some positivity and joy, as the theme this year was ‘Kindness’.

Running from 10 – 16 May, Mental Health Awareness Week encourages us to start conversations around mental health, sharing our experiences and stories, promoting an overall healthier understanding of mental health issues, especially at this uncertain time.

Throughout the week, Boroughbridge Manor residents and staff supported the initiative by having a range of virtual mindfulness activities such as cookery classes and armchair exercises as well as gardening, afternoon tea, and arts and crafts to create their own positivity tree.

Krzysztof, General Manager at the home, said: Ensuring residents feel engaged and connected within our local community, and with family and friends is extremely important to their mental health, especially in these unprecedented times. Here at Boroughbridge Manor we are continually adapting, and finding new ways to make sure every effort is focused on creating an enjoyable environment for all of our residents, adhering to social distancing advice.





