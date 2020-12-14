Closure order secured for Northallerton property following ongoing anti-social behaviour

Please share the news















Joint working between North Yorkshire Police, Safer Hambleton Hub and Broadacres Housing Association.

On Friday 11 December 2020, North Yorkshire Police secured a three month closure order on a property in Northallerton following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour, under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The property, a flat in the Bankhead road area of Northallerton, was investigated by Northallerton Safer Neighbourhood team in partnership with the Safer Hambleton Hub and Broadacres Housing Association following numerous complaints regarding suspected drug use, anti-social behaviour and disorder at the premises. Despite trying to work with the occupier of the flat to stop the behaviour, incidents continued and consequently Northallerton neighbourhood police officers worked with the Safer Hambleton Hub within Hambleton District Council and the Broadacres Housing Association to secure the closure order.

The Closure order was granted at York Magistrates Court on the 11 December 2020 and means that no one can access the property for three months, anyone who breaches the order could be arrested and prosecuted.

Sgt Christopher Hughes of the Northallerton Neighbourhood Policing team said: We are pleased to secure this order on the property. The drug use and anti-social behaviour were having a huge impact on local residents and whilst this may be the first time we have had to use the closure power in this area, my reassurance to local communities is that it may not be the last. We will not tolerate properties continually causing harm to our local neighbourhoods.

Gina Allen of the Safer Hambleton Hub said: It is clear that this property has caused significant harm, distress and concern for local neighbours. The behaviour has continued for a number of weeks despite warnings and partnership support offered to the occupier. The granting of the Closure Order today is a fantastic step for those who live near this property and I hope it will be much needed and deserved peace over the Christmas period. This year has been hard enough for everyone without our communities living in fear in their own homes. We have worked collectively and tirelessly to bring about this Order and is testament to the strength of the multi agency working in the Hambleton area to keep our communities safe from harm. We are absolutely clear as a partnership that this behaviour will not be tolerated and we will take every step necessary and available to us to reduce, prevent and detect crime, disorder and anti social behaviour across Northallerton.